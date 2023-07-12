Investor Optimism Improves Ahead Of Inflation Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday ahead of this week’s key inflation data. The consumer price index is scheduled for release on Wednesday, while the producer price index will be released on Thursday.

Investors are expecting another 25 bps rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s July meeting

Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares gained around 4% on Tuesday after the company announced it will raise prices for some of its cloud and marketing tools next month.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 317 points to 34,261.42 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.67% at 4,439.26, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55% at 13,760.70 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO and MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN today.

At a current reading of 79.0, the index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 78.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

