Kura Sushi USA's Earnings Outlook

Kura Sushi USA KRUS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-07-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kura Sushi USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Kura Sushi USA bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 16.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.18 0.06 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.21 0.21 0.05 Price Change % -16.0% -17.59% -8.06% 33.62%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA were trading at $91.35 as of July 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Kura Sushi USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.