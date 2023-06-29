McCormick & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McCormick & Co beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $122.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.86
|0.94
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.73
|0.69
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|1.77B
|1.78B
|1.61B
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.70B
|1.60B
|1.54B
To track all earnings releases for McCormick & Co visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps