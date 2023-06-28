BlackBerry: Q1 Earnings Insights

BlackBerry BB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackBerry beat estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $205.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackBerry's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 156.65M 168.73M 177.25M 177.25M Revenue Actual 151.00M 169.00M 168.00M 168.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.