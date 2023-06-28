Recap: UniFirst Q3 Earnings

UniFirst UNF reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UniFirst missed estimated earnings by 7.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.79.

Revenue was up $65.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.94 1.73 1.90 EPS Actual 1.39 2.21 1.79 1.77 Revenue Estimate 531.67M 527.51M 512.12M 501.03M Revenue Actual 542.69M 541.80M 516.41M 511.55M

To track all earnings releases for UniFirst visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.