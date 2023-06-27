Korn Ferry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Korn Ferry KFY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Korn Ferry reported in-line EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $1.01.

Revenue was up $11.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.41 1.51 1.55 EPS Actual 1.01 1.43 1.50 1.75 Revenue Estimate 669.99M 696.98M 697.72M 680.71M Revenue Actual 686.85M 735.72M 703.15M 727.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Korn Ferry management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $0.84 and $1.0 per share.

