Korn Ferry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Korn Ferry KFY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Korn Ferry reported in-line EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $1.01.
Revenue was up $11.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|1.41
|1.51
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.43
|1.50
|1.75
|Revenue Estimate
|669.99M
|696.98M
|697.72M
|680.71M
|Revenue Actual
|686.85M
|735.72M
|703.15M
|727.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Korn Ferry management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $0.84 and $1.0 per share.
