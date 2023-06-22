Canopy Gwth: Q4 Earnings Insights

Canopy Gwth CGC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canopy Gwth missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $15.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canopy Gwth's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.20 -0.22 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.36 -0.71 -1.15 Revenue Estimate 86.85M 83.73M 87.77M 101.98M Revenue Actual 84.39M 90.36M 86.29M 88.21M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.