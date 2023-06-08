Recap: Hooker Furnishings Q1 Earnings

Hooker Furnishings HOFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Hooker Furnishings beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was down $25.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.67 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.39
|0.44
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|-1.60
|0.42
|0.46
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|136.79M
|144.62M
|159.09M
|145.35M
|Revenue Actual
|131.23M
|151.58M
|152.91M
|147.31M
To track all earnings releases for Hooker Furnishings visit their earnings calendar here.
