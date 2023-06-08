Recap: Hooker Furnishings Q1 Earnings

Hooker Furnishings HOFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hooker Furnishings beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was down $25.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.67 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.39 0.44 0.28 EPS Actual -1.60 0.42 0.46 0.26 Revenue Estimate 136.79M 144.62M 159.09M 145.35M Revenue Actual 131.23M 151.58M 152.91M 147.31M

To track all earnings releases for Hooker Furnishings visit their earnings calendar here.

