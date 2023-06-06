Recap: Couchbase Q1 Earnings

Couchbase BASE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Couchbase beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $6.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Couchbase's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.33
|-0.28
|-0.39
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.22
|-0.19
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|38.77M
|36.65M
|35.87M
|32.61M
|Revenue Actual
|41.62M
|38.56M
|39.79M
|34.85M
To track all earnings releases for Couchbase visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps