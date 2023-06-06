Recap: Couchbase Q1 Earnings

Couchbase BASE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Couchbase beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $6.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Couchbase's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.33 -0.28 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.22 -0.19 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 38.77M 36.65M 35.87M 32.61M Revenue Actual 41.62M 38.56M 39.79M 34.85M

To track all earnings releases for Couchbase visit their earnings calendar here.

