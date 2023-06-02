Broadcom Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Results

Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue of approximately $8.85 billion versus estimates of $8.72 billion.
Broadcom said second-quarter revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $8.73 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $10.32 per share, which beat estimates of $10.08 per share.
Broadcom shares fell 0.3% to $787.88 in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Broadcom from $820 to $940. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Broadcom from $800 to $900. Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating.
- B of A Securities increased Broadcom price target from $800 to $950. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating.
- Rosenblatt raised Broadcom price target from $775 to $900. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained the stock with a Buy.
- Baird increased Broadcom price target from $700 to $900. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained the stock with an Outperform.
- Mizuho raised Broadcom price target from $720 to $840. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with a Buy.
Check This Out: Market Volatility Drops Sharply Following Debt Deal Optimism; Jobs Report In Focus
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.