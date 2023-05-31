Recap: CAE Q4 Earnings

CAE CAE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CAE beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $506.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CAE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.12 0.17 0.18 EPS Actual 0.21 0.15 0.05 0.23 Revenue Estimate 770.21M 702.00M 734.02M 738.01M Revenue Actual 759.62M 761.44M 731.36M 753.72M

To track all earnings releases for CAE visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.