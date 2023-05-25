Recap: KNOT Offshore Partners Q1 Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners missed estimated earnings by 180.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $5.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.30 0.41 EPS Actual 0.18 0.47 0.29 0.79 Revenue Estimate 69.03M 64.23M 64.67M 66.57M Revenue Actual 71.61M 67.82M 63.96M 65.20M

To track all earnings releases for KNOT Offshore Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

