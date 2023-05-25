Recap: REX American Resources Q1 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 07:05 AM.

Earnings

Earnings

REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 275.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $18.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.12 0.60 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.47 0.18 0.63 0.87 Revenue Estimate 215.20M 209.90M 236.60M 182.80M Revenue Actual 200.17M 220.28M 240.33M 194.23M

