American Eagle Gets Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q1 Results

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but slashed its full-year revenue outlook.

American Eagle posted adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, in-line with market estimates. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.08 billion, versus estimates of $1.07 billion.

American Eagle shares dropped 18.9% to $9.80 in today’s pre-market trading session.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on American Eagle from $17 to $12. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating.

Barclays slashed the price target on American Eagle from $13 to $11. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating.

