ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

American Eagle Gets Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q1 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2023 7:11 AM | 1 min read

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but slashed its full-year revenue outlook.

American Eagle posted adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, in-line with market estimates. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.08 billion, versus estimates of $1.07 billion.

American Eagle shares dropped 18.9% to $9.80 in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on American Eagle from $17 to $12. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating.
  • Barclays slashed the price target on American Eagle from $13 to $11. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating.

 

Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Drops Further After Dow Falls For Fourth Straight Session

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved