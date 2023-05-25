Genesco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Genesco GCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesco missed estimated earnings by 44.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.59 versus an estimate of $-1.1.

Revenue was down $37.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 3.02 1.57 0.26 -0.09 EPS Actual 3.06 1.65 0.59 0.44 Revenue Estimate 727.39M 590.23M 546.43M 521.05M Revenue Actual 725.02M 603.79M 535.33M 520.75M

