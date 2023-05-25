Titan Machinery: Q1 Earnings Insights

Titan Machinery TITN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $108.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 5.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.16 0.7 0.53 EPS Actual 0.81 1.83 1.1 0.79 Revenue Estimate 684.35M 597.35M 439.77M 408.25M Revenue Actual 582.98M 668.77M 496.54M 461.01M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Titan Machinery management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $4.5 and $5.1 per share.

