Titan Machinery: Q1 Earnings Insights

Titan Machinery TITN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $108.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 5.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.16
|0.7
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.83
|1.1
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|684.35M
|597.35M
|439.77M
|408.25M
|Revenue Actual
|582.98M
|668.77M
|496.54M
|461.01M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Titan Machinery management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $4.5 and $5.1 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Titan Machinery visit their earnings calendar here.
