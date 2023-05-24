Recap: UiPath Q1 Earnings

UiPath PATH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UiPath beat estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $44.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 17.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UiPath's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.03 -0.11 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.15 0.05 -0.02 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 278.62M 248.51M 230.81M 225.26M Revenue Actual 308.55M 262.74M 242.22M 245.07M

