Guess: Q1 Earnings Insights

Guess GES reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guess beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $23.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 5.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.55 0.45 0.29 EPS Actual 1.74 0.44 0.39 0.24 Revenue Estimate 772.00M 614.00M 629.52M 584.39M Revenue Actual 817.78M 633.40M 642.69M 593.47M

