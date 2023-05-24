Recap: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beat estimated earnings by 143.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.57.

Revenue was up $22.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 27.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.62 -1.12 -0.15 -0.73 EPS Actual -1.35 -1.03 -0.75 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 289.01M 282.11M 298.74M 381.18M Revenue Actual 290.09M 286.89M 294.09M 395.55M

