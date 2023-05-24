Urban Outfitters Gets Price Target Hikes By Analysts Following Strong Q1 Results

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Urban Outfitters reported a sales increase of 6% Y/Y to $1.11 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.09 billion. EPS of $0.56 beat the consensus of $0.35.

The company also said inventory fell 6.3% year-over-year during the period.

Urban Outfitters shares jumped 13.7% to $30.31 in today’s pre-market trading session.

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Urban Outfitters from $34 to $35. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating.

Citigroup boosted the price target on Urban Outfitters from $32 to $36. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating.

Wells Fargo raised Urban Outfitters price target from $25 to $30. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating.

