Analog Devices Stock Drops On Lackluster Q3 Outlook: Here's Why

- Analog Devices, Inc ADI reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $3.26 billion, beating the consensus of $3.21 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.83 beat the consensus of $2.75.
- End Markets: Analog Devices' Industrial revenue grew 16% Y/Y to $1.74 billion.
- Automotive revenue increased 24% Y/Y to $784.8 million. Communications revenue declined by 4% to $453.5 million, and Consumer revenue decreased by 22% to $280.1 million.
- Margin: The adjusted gross margin declined by 50 bps to 73.7%. The adjusted operating margin grew by 90 bps to 51.2%.
- Analog Devices held $1.18 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $1.08 billion in operating cash flow.
- Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share.
- Vincent Roche, CEO, and Chair. "Looking to the second half, we expect revenue to moderate given the continued economic uncertainty and normalizing supply chains."
- Outlook: Analog Devices sees Q3 revenue of $3.10 billion, +/- $100 million, vs. the consensus of $3.16 billion.
- The company sees adjusted EPS of $2.52, +/-$0.10, vs. the consensus of $2.65.
- Price Action: ADI shares traded lower by 5.97% at $176.70 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday
