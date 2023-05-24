Analog Devices Stock Drops On Lackluster Q3 Outlook: Here's Why

by

Analog Devices, Inc ADI reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $3.26 billion, beating the consensus of $3.21 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.83 beat the consensus of $2.75.

: Analog Devices' Industrial revenue grew 16% Y/Y to $1.74 billion. Automotive revenue increased 24% Y/Y to $784.8 million. Communications revenue declined by 4% to $453.5 million, and Consumer revenue decreased by 22% to $280.1 million.

Margin: The adjusted gross margin declined by 50 bps to 73.7%. The adjusted operating margin grew by 90 bps to 51.2%.

Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share.

Outlook: Analog Devices sees Q3 revenue of $3.10 billion, +/- $100 million, vs. the consensus of $3.16 billion.

Price Action: ADI shares traded lower by 5.97% at $176.70 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday

