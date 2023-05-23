Recap: IHS Holding Q1 Earnings

IHS Holding IHS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 06:12 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IHS Holding missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $156.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 3.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IHS Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.04 EPS Actual -0.82 -0.14 -0.53 0.05 Revenue Estimate 486.84M 485.56M 462.69M 430.44M Revenue Actual 526.17M 521.32M 467.68M 446.13M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.