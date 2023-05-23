Zepp Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 1250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $25.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.54
|-0.19
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.23
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|172.29M
|186.58M
|160.70M
|142.40M
|Revenue Actual
|155.39M
|169.51M
|165.46M
|119.42M
To track all earnings releases for Zepp Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
