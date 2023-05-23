Zepp Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 1250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $25.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.54 -0.19 0.06 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.02 -0.23 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 172.29M 186.58M 160.70M 142.40M Revenue Actual 155.39M 169.51M 165.46M 119.42M

To track all earnings releases for Zepp Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.