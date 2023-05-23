ñol


Recap: Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2023 6:05 AM | 1 min read

Lowe's Companies LOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lowe's Companies beat estimated earnings by 6.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.67 versus an estimate of $3.44.

Revenue was down $1.31 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 2.21 3.10 4.62 3.23
EPS Actual 2.28 3.27 4.67 3.51
Revenue Estimate 22.69B 23.13B 28.14B 23.76B
Revenue Actual 22.45B 23.48B 27.48B 23.66B

