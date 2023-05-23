Recap: Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings

Lowe's Companies LOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lowe's Companies beat estimated earnings by 6.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.67 versus an estimate of $3.44.
Revenue was down $1.31 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.21
|3.10
|4.62
|3.23
|EPS Actual
|2.28
|3.27
|4.67
|3.51
|Revenue Estimate
|22.69B
|23.13B
|28.14B
|23.76B
|Revenue Actual
|22.45B
|23.48B
|27.48B
|23.66B
To track all earnings releases for Lowe's Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
