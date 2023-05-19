Catalent Likely To Report Sharp Decline In Q3 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Catalent, Inc. CTLT is expected to report its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 before the opening bell on May 19, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share, down sharply from year-ago earnings of $1.04 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.02 billion.

Catalent shares gained 0.1% to close at $32.14 on Thursday.

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $58 to $41 on May 9, 2023. This analyst sees around 28% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 60%.

B of A Securities analyst Derik De Bruin maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $78 to $49 on April 25, 2023. This analyst sees around 53% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst Evan Stover downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $82 to $53 on April 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 65% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Keybanc analyst Paul Knight downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on Dec. 19, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Argus Research analyst David Toung downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Nov. 7, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

