Recap: Ross Stores Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2023 4:10 PM | 1 min read

Ross Stores ROST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 2.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $162.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ross Stores's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 1.24 0.81 0.99 1
EPS Actual 1.31 1 1.11 0.97
Revenue Estimate 5.17B 4.37B 4.63B 4.53B
Revenue Actual 5.21B 4.57B 4.58B 4.33B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

