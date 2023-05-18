Madison Square Garden Sock Soars After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

by

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp MSGE reported third-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 3.7% year-on-year to $201.23 million, beating the consensus of $193.99 million.

reported third-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 3.7% year-on-year to $201.23 million, beating the consensus of $193.99 million. This is the first quarter that MSG Entertainment has reported financial results as a separate entity, following its separation from Sphere Entertainment Co. SPHR .

. EPS improved to $0.42 from a loss per share of $0.08 in 3Q22.

MSGE reported an operating income of $24.7 million (+56% Y/Y) and an adjusted operating income of $38 million (+13% Y/Y).

Adjusted operating margin expanded by 151 bps to 18.9% for the quarter.

Operating expenses of $115.1 million (+5% Y/Y) reflect higher expenses associated with the sharing of economics with MSG Sports.

MSGE’s net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $132.34 million, versus $60.34 million in 3Q22.

Madison Square Garden held $122.98 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.

FY23 Guidance: Madison Square Garden sees revenues of $835 million to $845 million, Operating income of $85 million to $95 million, and Adjusted operating income of $145 million to $155 million.

Madison Square Garden sees revenues of $835 million to $845 million, Operating income of $85 million to $95 million, and Adjusted operating income of $145 million to $155 million. Price Action: MSGE shares are trading higher by 13.70% at $36.08 on the last check Thursday.

MSGE shares are trading higher by 13.70% at $36.08 on the last check Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Earnings Analyst Ratings Options Dividends IPOs Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.