Madison Square Garden Sock Soars After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp MSGE reported third-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 3.7% year-on-year to $201.23 million, beating the consensus of $193.99 million. 
  • This is the first quarter that MSG Entertainment has reported financial results as a separate entity, following its separation from Sphere Entertainment Co. SPHR.
  • EPS improved to $0.42 from a loss per share of $0.08 in 3Q22.
  • MSGE reported an operating income of $24.7 million (+56% Y/Y) and an adjusted operating income of $38 million (+13% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted operating margin expanded by 151 bps to 18.9% for the quarter.
  • Operating expenses of $115.1 million (+5% Y/Y) reflect higher expenses associated with the sharing of economics with MSG Sports.
  • MSGE’s net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $132.34 million, versus $60.34 million in 3Q22.
  • Madison Square Garden held $122.98 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.
  • FY23 Guidance: Madison Square Garden sees revenues of $835 million to $845 million, Operating income of $85 million to $95 million, and Adjusted operating income of $145 million to $155 million.
  • Price Action: MSGE shares are trading higher by 13.70% at $36.08 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

