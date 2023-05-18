ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Target Gets Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q1 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2023 7:51 AM | 1 min read

Target Corp TGT reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

The company sales growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $25.32 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.05 beat the analyst consensus of $1.76. Inventory at the April end was $12.6 billion, down 16.3% Y/Y.

It sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.30 - $1.70 against the Street view of $1.93; expects a low-single-digit decline in comparable sales.

Target shares gained 2.6% to close at $160.96 on Wednesday and added 0.4% in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Bernstein cut the price target on Target from $186 to $183. Bernstein analyst Dean Rosenblum maintained an Outperform rating.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Target from $198 to $191. RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated Target with an Outperform and maintained a $185 price target.

 

Read More: Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed Zone After Dow Surges Over 400 Points

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved