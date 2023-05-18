ñol


DouYu Triumphs Q1 Consensus

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2023 5:55 AM | 1 min read
  • China's game-centric live streaming platform DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 17.4% to $216 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $200.2 million.
  • Segments: DouYu's Livestreaming revenues decreased by 20.7% Y/Y to $199.3 million due to prudent operating strategies in anticipation of a tightening regulatory environment.
  • Advertising and other revenues increased by 66.6% Y/Y to $16.6 million, primarily attributable to the increase in other revenues contributed by game-specific membership services.
  • Gross margin declined by 170 bps to 11.9% due to the revenue decline.
  • Adjusted EPS per ADS of $0.01 beat the consensus of $0.00.
  • DouYu held $960.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs fell 8.9% Y/Y to 50.2 million. The quarterly average paying user count decreased 29.7% Y/Y to 4.5 million.
  • Price Action: DOYU shares traded higher by 3% at $1.03 premarket on the last check Thursday.

