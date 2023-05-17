Boot Barn Stock Is Getting Trampled After Hours: What's Going On?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT shares are tumbling in Wednesday's after-hours session after the specialty retailer missed top-line estimates and issued weak guidance.

Q4 Revenue: $425.7 million missed estimates of $441.16 million

$425.7 million missed estimates of $441.16 million Q4 EPS: $1.53 beat estimates of $1.43

Revenues were up 11% year-over-year, but same-store sales decreased 5.5%. Boot Barn said it opened 12 new stores during the quarter, bringing total stores up to 345.

"While our e-commerce business faced top-line sales pressure, our stores achieved positive same store sales growth for the year as they cycled a remarkable 57% comp store growth in fiscal 2022," said Jim Conroy, president and CEO of Boot Barn.

Outlook: Boot Barn expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $357 million and $364 million versus estimates of $388.71 million. Full-year revenue is expected to be between $1.69 billion and $1.723 billion versus estimates of $1.8 billion.

Boot Barn sees first-quarter earnings in a range of 79 cents to 85 cents per share versus estimates of $1.17 per share. The company expects full-year earnings of $4.70 to $5 per share versus estimates of $5.80 per share.

BOOT Price Action: Boot Barn shares were down 15.8% after hours at $63 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.