Triumph Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Triumph Group TGI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Triumph Group beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $6.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Triumph Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.10 0.42 EPS Actual 0.12 0.07 0.12 0.39 Revenue Estimate 308.13M 297.87M 340.88M 405.19M Revenue Actual 328.86M 307.60M 349.38M 386.65M

