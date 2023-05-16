Recap: PAVmed Q1 Earnings

PAVmed PAVM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PAVmed beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $257 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PAVmed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.26 -0.23 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.15 -0.17 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 270K 230K 260K 350K Revenue Actual 112K 76K 0 189K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.