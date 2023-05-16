Kyndryl Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kyndryl Hldgs KD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kyndryl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 214.56%, reporting an EPS of $-3.24 versus an estimate of $-1.03.

Revenue was down $176.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 21.44% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Kyndryl Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.