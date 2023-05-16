Keysight Technologies Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings: Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is expected to report its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the closing bell on May 16, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share, versus year-ago earnings of $1.83 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.38 billion.

Keysight Technologies shares rose 2.4% to close at $148.80 on Monday and added 0.4% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $184 to $180 on April 24, 2023. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $218 to $205 on April 19, 2023. This analyst sees around 38% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $196 to $189 on Jan. 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the prices target from $175 to $202 on Jan. 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 36% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $200 on Nov. 3, 2022. This analyst sees around 34% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 83%.

