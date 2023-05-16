Recap: Yatsen Holding Q1 Earnings

Yatsen Holding YSG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatsen Holding beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $29.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatsen Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.04 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.03 -0.05 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 143.74M 113.69M 111.39M 128.74M Revenue Actual 145.78M 120.60M 142.10M 140.54M

