Recap: iQIYI Q1 Earnings

iQIYI IQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $54.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.09B
|1.03B
|970.61M
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.09B
|993.80M
|1.15B
