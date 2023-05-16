Recap: iQIYI Q1 Earnings

iQIYI IQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $54.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.06 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.14 0.03 0.01 0.03 Revenue Estimate 1.09B 1.03B 970.61M 1.09B Revenue Actual 1.10B 1.09B 993.80M 1.15B

