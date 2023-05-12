Nutrien Gets Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Downbeat Q1 Results

Nutrien Ltd. NTR reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Nutrien posted adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.49 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $6.11 billion, missing expectations of $6.43 billion.

Nutrien said it sees FY23 adjusted earnings of $5.50 to $7.50 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $8.63 per share.

Nutrien shares fell 4.1% to trade at $59.19 on Friday.

Barclays cut the price target on Nutrien from $93 to $80. Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained an Overweight rating.

Mizuho lowered the price target on Nutrien from $79 to $75. Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson maintained a Neutral rating

RBC Capital cut Nutrien price target from $100 to $95. RBC Capital analyst Andrew Quail maintained the stock with an Outperform.

Credit Suisse, on Thursday, slashed Nutrien price target from $70 to $60. Credit Suisse analyst Edlain Rodriguez reiterated the stock with an Underperform.

