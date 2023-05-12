NeoGenomics: Q1 Earnings Insights

NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $20.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.16 -0.21 -0.22 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.06 -0.14 -0.16 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 126.39M 129.97M 121.54M 123.37M 116.68M Revenue Actual 137.22M 138.71M 128.78M 125.07M 117.17M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NeoGenomics management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $-0.36 and $-0.3 per share.

