Recap: Longeveron Q1 Earnings

Longeveron LGVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Longeveron missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was down $91 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Longeveron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.25
|-0.27
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|400K
|200K
|200K
|250K
|Revenue Actual
|121K
|265K
|466K
|370K
