Recap: Longeveron Q1 Earnings

Longeveron LGVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Longeveron missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $91 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Longeveron's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.21 -0.23 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.25 -0.27 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 400K 200K 200K 250K Revenue Actual 121K 265K 466K 370K

To track all earnings releases for Longeveron visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.