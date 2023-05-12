China Automotive Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

China Automotive Systems CAAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

China Automotive Systems beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $5.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at China Automotive Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 -0.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.14 0.24 0.31 0 Revenue Estimate 138.46M 120.56M 104.39M 126.27M Revenue Actual 128.80M 137.21M 127.16M 136.40M

