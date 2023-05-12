Spectrum Brands Likely To Report Q2 Loss; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is expected to report its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results before the opening bell on May 12, 2023.
Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share, versus year-ago earnings of $0.41 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $759.29 million.
Spectrum Brands said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the common stock.
Spectrum Brands shares fell 0.3% to close at $71.34 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $72 to $82 on May 8, 2023. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.
- Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $75 to $90 on May 8, 2023. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 64%.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $63 to $70 on Dec. 6, 2022. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.
- Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating on July 13, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
