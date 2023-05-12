Spectrum Brands Likely To Report Q2 Loss; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is expected to report its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results before the opening bell on May 12, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share, versus year-ago earnings of $0.41 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $759.29 million.

Spectrum Brands said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the common stock.

Spectrum Brands shares fell 0.3% to close at $71.34 on Thursday.

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $72 to $82 on May 8, 2023. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

