Recap: Lument Finance Trust Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2023 5:55 PM | 1 min read

Lument Finance Trust LFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lument Finance Trust missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lument Finance Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08
EPS Actual 0.06 0.03 0.04 0.05
Revenue Estimate 17.01M 13.87M 13.09M 7.60M
Revenue Actual 6.89M 5.48M 6.42M 5.30M

To track all earnings releases for Lument Finance Trust visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

