Recap: OppFi Q1 Earnings

OppFi OPFI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OppFi beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $19.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OppFi's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.06 0.06 0.01 EPS Actual -0.19 0.01 0.08 0.01 Revenue Estimate 109.73M 108.76M 102.80M 90.27M Revenue Actual 120.03M 124.24M 107.88M 100.71M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

OppFi management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $0.28 and $0.35 per share.

To track all earnings releases for OppFi visit their earnings calendar here.

