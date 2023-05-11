Recap: OppFi Q1 Earnings

OppFi OPFI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OppFi beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $19.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OppFi's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|0.01
|0.08
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|109.73M
|108.76M
|102.80M
|90.27M
|Revenue Actual
|120.03M
|124.24M
|107.88M
|100.71M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
OppFi management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $0.28 and $0.35 per share.
To track all earnings releases for OppFi visit their earnings calendar here.
