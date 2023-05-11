by

, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands comprising Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 5% Y/Y to $1.51 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.44 billion. EPS of $0.78 beat the analyst consensus of $0.59.

Gross profit rose to $1.10 billion from $1.01 billion a year ago, with margins increasing 290 basis points to 72.8%.

Operating margin expanded 320 basis points to 15.0%, and operating income for the quarter stood at $226 million.

Tapestry held $652 million in cash and equivalents as of Apr 1, 2023. Inventory at the end of Q3 stood at $934 million. The company said it is now on track to end the fiscal year with inventory almost the same as in the prior year.

: Tapestry is on track to repurchase around $700 million in common stock in the current fiscal year. During the nine months of FY23, Tapestry spent $500 million to repurchase 13.1 million shares. Dividend : TPR continues to anticipate paying an annual dividend of $1.20 per share, representing a 20% increase compared to the prior year, totaling about $300 million.

: Tapestry raised its FY23 EPS outlook to $3.85-$3.90 (from $3.70-$3.75 earlier) versus the consensus of $3.71. The company expects FY23 sales of $6.7 billion (prior view $6.6 billion) versus the consensus of $6.64 billion.

TPR shares are trading higher by 7.13% at $39.79 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

