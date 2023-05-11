What's Going On With Robinhood Markets Stock Today?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are rising Thursday after the company reported strong first-quarter results and announced 24-hour trading on weekdays.

Q1 Revenue: $441 million beat estimates of $424.53 million

$441 million beat estimates of $424.53 million Q1 EPS: loss of 57 cents beat estimates for loss of 61 cents

Revenue was up 16% sequentially. Options revenue was up 7% sequentially and crypto revenue was down 1% sequentially. Robinhood said transaction revenues were up 11% year-over-year.

The company added 120,0000 funded accounts, ending the quarter with a total of 23.1 million funded accounts. Average revenue per user reached $77, up from $66 sequentially.

Robinhood ended the quarter with $5.5 billion in cash and equivalents, down from $6.3 billion sequentially.

"We're continuing to ship aggressively, increase customer satisfaction, and deliver strong financial performance on the path to GAAP profitability," said Vlad Tenev, co-founder and CEO of Robinhood.

Robinhood said it will launch 24-hour trading next week that will allow customers to trade select stocks 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

The company now expects operating expenses to be between $2.345 billion and $2.485 billion in full-year 2023.

Following the print, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan reiterated Robinhood with a Market Outperform rating and maintained a $25 price target.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 5.4% at $9.56 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Robinhood.