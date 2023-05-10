ñol


Kronos Bio: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2023 5:50 PM | 1 min read

Kronos Bio KRON reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kronos Bio missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Kronos Bio visit their earnings calendar here.

