Kronos Bio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kronos Bio KRON reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Kronos Bio missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

