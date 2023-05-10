Recap: Flex Q4 Earnings

Flex FLEX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flex beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $626.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.51
|0.48
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.63
|0.54
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|6.89B
|7.21B
|6.68B
|6.11B
|Revenue Actual
|7.76B
|7.77B
|7.35B
|6.85B
To track all earnings releases for Flex visit their earnings calendar here.
