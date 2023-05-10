Earnings Outlook For HOOKIPA Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-05-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that HOOKIPA Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

HOOKIPA Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HOOKIPA Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.28 -0.36 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.25 -0.23 -0.40 Price Change % 2.44% 0.86% 5.66% 12.14%

Stock Performance

Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma were trading at $1.965 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.