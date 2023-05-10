Recap: Advantage Solutions Q1 Earnings

Advantage Solutions ADV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Advantage Solutions missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $97.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 17.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Advantage Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.18
|0.13
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.20
|0.13
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.06B
|981.32M
|885.48M
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.05B
|981.08M
|914.81M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.18
|0.13
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.20
|0.13
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.06B
|981.32M
|885.48M
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.05B
|981.08M
|914.81M
To track all earnings releases for Advantage Solutions visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.