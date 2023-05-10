Recap: Advantage Solutions Q1 Earnings

Advantage Solutions ADV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advantage Solutions missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $97.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 17.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advantage Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.13 0.11 EPS Actual 0.17 0.20 0.13 0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 1.06B 981.32M 885.48M Revenue Actual 1.10B 1.05B 981.08M 914.81M

