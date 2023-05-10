Recap: Ballard Power Systems Q1 Earnings

Ballard Power Systems BLDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ballard Power Systems beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $7.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.

